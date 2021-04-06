LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach City Council Tuesday unanimously voted to allow the federal government to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at the convention center.
The city will provide housing, food and other services for up to 1,000 migrant children at a time for up to three months.
“The key component of this, which we all understand, is that this is temporary,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who backed the plan, said. “There is a firm Aug. 2 date that the contract will end, and that it’s important for us that this is focused on family reunification.”
In a tweet following the vote, Garcia thanked the council for allowing the facility to be used to house the minors.READ MORE: Safety Lights Installed At Busy Crosswalk In Glassell Park

The shelter could open by next week with the federal government picking up the tab.