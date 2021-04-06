LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is now a safer way to cross a busy street in Glassell Park.
On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles city workers finished installing new flashing beacons at Avenue 35 and Eagle Rock Boulevard.
There was already a crosswalk in place, but now pedestrians can press a button and lights will flash to warn drivers to stop.
The area is known for speeding. Even with the new lights, CBSLA saw one woman who had to wait for a car to pass while walking through the crosswalk.
The hope is that drivers will pay attention and slow down for pedestrians.