CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old gelding died over the weekend while training at Los Alamitos Race Course.
Call Sign Lucky, who had seven races and two second-place finishes, died Saturday. The California Horse Racing Board listed the cause of the horse's death as "accident."
The gelding is the fifth to die while training at Los Alamitos since the CHRB granted the track a one-year license to continue conducting quarter horse racing in January. The track was briefly placed on probation on July 10, 2020 after several horse deaths due to racing or training injuries, while another 10 died from gastrointestinal issues or other illnesses.
Los Alamitos reopened to fans for live nighttime racing on Friday thanks to easing restrictions on live attendance at sporting events. Fans are now able to access the Vessels Club and mezzanine patio and terrace, plus outdoor grandstand apron areas. Indoor wagering and seating facilities remain closed until further notice.
