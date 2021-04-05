ORANGE (CBSLA) — The case against the man accused in the deadly Orange mass shooting is facing yet another delay.
Officials say 44-year-old suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who was shot by police during the attack, is still not able to participate in court proceedings from his hospital bed due to his medical condition.
The Fullerton man has been charged with four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Many mourners stopped by the scene to pay their respects to the people who were killed in the shooting.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April on the second floor of the office building at 202 West Lincoln Avenue. Gonzalez was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, prosecutors said.
The victims were identified as 50-year-old Luis Tovar, 28-year-old Jenevieve Raygoza, 9-year-old Matthew Farias, and Leticia Solis.
A woman, identified by family as Farais’ mother, was also critically injured in the rampage.
Authorities also confirmed that all the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships.
Gonzalez faces multiple felony enhancements for the personal discharge of a firearm causing death and great bodily injury, premeditation, personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm.
He faces a special circumstance of multiple murders, making him eligible for the death penalty.
During an arraignment from his hospital bed Friday afternoon, Gonzalez’s attorney said he had been unconscious since being shot and has not been able to speak since the shooting occurred.
Gonzalez was ordered remanded to the custody of the sheriff with no bail.