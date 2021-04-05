Gonzalez faces multiple felony enhancements for the personal discharge of a firearm causing death and great bodily injury, premeditation, personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm.

He faces a special circumstance of multiple murders, making him eligible for the death penalty.

During an arraignment from his hospital bed Friday afternoon, Gonzalez’s attorney said he had been unconscious since being shot and has not been able to speak since the shooting occurred.

Gonzalez was ordered remanded to the custody of the sheriff with no bail.