LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City-run COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles along with the city’s Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program will offer over 106,000 vaccine doses this week, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday.
Out of the total number of doses, approximately 60,000 will be first-dose appointments and 46,000 will be used for second-dose appointments.
Also this week, the city will open a new vaccination site at Los Angeles Southwest College and add one mobile clinic to its citywide rotation.
“With eligibility expanding and our vaccine supply growing, our City continues to work around-the-clock to get Angelenos vaccinated as swiftly and safely as possible,” said Mayor Garcetti.
“Every time an Angeleno does their part and gets vaccinated, that’s a step
forward for their health and for the lives of their loved ones — and a critical step toward ending this pandemic, returning to the embrace of family and friends, and revitalizing our economy.”
The city is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 36,000 of Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and 20,000 of the Pfizer vaccine.
The majority of doses will be administered across city vaccination sites at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park, Dodger Stadium, and the newest location at Los Angeles Southwest College.
All sites, with the exception of Dodger Stadium, will be open from Tuesday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Dodger Stadium’s hours will change this week to accommodate the beginning of the team’s home season. The site will be up and running Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed temporarily on Friday, and reopened for operations on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since launching a COVID-19 vaccination program in December, the city has administered over 847,716 doses to Angelenos, approximately 95% of its current supply.
First dose appointments are available here.