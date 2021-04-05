LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials are expected to update the county’s travel advisory and guidance Monday in response to the new federal guidance, Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

It was not clear if the revised county guidance will fully align with the updated federal guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stated people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel domestically.

“You do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months,” CDC officials said. “You should still follow all other travel recommendations.”

The guidance says “fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.”

“For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test, or self quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended prevention measures,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on Friday.

Currently, L.A. County’s travel advisory requires those who enter or return to the county to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to advise that “all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, should continue to wear masks on planes buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation, while traveling.” The department also urges travelers to practice social distancing and to frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

People who are not vaccinated are still urged by the CDC to delay any travel, “because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID- 19.”