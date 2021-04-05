LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Personal care businesses in Los Angeles County who have struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic are among those eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant beginning Monday.
The application window has opened for a $4.7 million program to provide nail and beauty salons, barbershops, dry cleaners, bakeries, automotive stores and other small businesses with grant money.READ MORE: LA County Enters Orange Tier, Guidelines Ease For Restaurants, Salons; Bars Can Reopen Outdoors
The funding is not available for businesses located within the city of L.A. To be eligible, businesses must have an annual revenue under $1 million and provide documents showing proof of financial hardship brought on by the pandemic.
The financial assistance is being distributed through the L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund’s Keep Our Shops on the Block Grant.
The current application window run through April 11. A second application window will open April 26 through May 2.
“Main Streets across LA County have experienced a sharp decline in pedestrian traffic throughout the pandemic,” said L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal in a statement. “We hope to revive these corridors by supporting retail and personal care sectors.”
L.A. County officially upgraded to the orange tier of California’s reopening blueprint Monday, allowing personal care services and retailers to operate indoors at 75% capacity.