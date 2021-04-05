LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – DeMarcus Cousins is back in Los Angeles – just on the other side of Staples Center.
The LA Clippers announced Monday that the team has signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.
After losing starting center Serge Ibaka to a back injury last month, the Clippers have relied heavily on Ivica Zubac, who has flourished in the starting lineup but has also left the team's big man ranks dangerously thin.
Cousins, 30, holds career averages of 20.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 590 appearances with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
The 6'10" center is one of 11 players in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Originally the fifth overall selection in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins is a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Second Team member, and an Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA.
A native of Mobile, Ala., Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season and averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes.