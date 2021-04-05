MALIBU (CBSLA) – A driver was killed when a vehicle went over the side of a cliff in Malibu in the early morning hours Monday.
The wreck occurred in the area of Kanan Dume and Latigo Canyon roads at around 2:40 a.m.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman on scene told CBSLA that officers responded to find that the vehicle had crashed down into a canyon in rough terrain, so they called in Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue crews.
It appears that the vehicle was carrying one person, who died in the wreck, the CHP spokesperson said.
L.A. County firefighters were working to reach the crash site in order to retrieve the victim, who was not identified.
The circumstances and cause of the crash are under investigation.
Meanwhile, two pedestrians were struck and killed along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu late Sunday night.