BURBANK (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, Burbank residents could apply for the city’s program that provides emergency rent assistance and utility payments to low-income renters impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Renters who have been hit hard by the pandemic can receive up to $1,000 per month for three months through the Burbank Rental Assistance Program.
The grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the $375,475 the city has committed runs out.
To qualify, residents must:
- live in Burbank;
- not exceed the annual income based on household size as a result of COVID-19;
- have experienced a job loss, furlough, or reduced work hours due to COVID-19;
- have fallen behind on rent or have a verifiable need for future rent assistance;
- have fallen behind on utility payments with Burbank Water and Power;
- not receive Section 8 or live in a rent-restricted unit; or
- have a current rental agreement.
Residents can apply through April 16 at 5 p.m. A waiting list will be established as applications are received.
Applications can be submitted at citydataservices.net and are limited to one per household.
Applications can be submitted at citydataservices.net and are limited to one per household.

For other questions or assistance, residents can call the Application Call Center at 818-238-5180, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
