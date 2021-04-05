CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A brief pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle Monday turned into a standoff in Beverly Hills after the driver crashed into another vehicle and refused to get out.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the pursuit ended at about 4:45 p.m. after less than a minute when the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.

Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle then barricaded in the car and refused to come out, prompting police to bring a SWAT team out to negotiate with the driver. The driver was not immediately identified.

Police were urging people to use an alternate route and stay clear of the scene.