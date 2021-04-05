MALIBU (CBSLA) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday night.
The pedestrians were killed in two separate collisions which occurred around 10:35 p.m. on the PCH near Busch Drive.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Evans said both victims were males and the drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene. The victims were not immediately identified.
Details of the two crashes were not immediately disclosed.
California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down all lanes of the PCH at Busch Drive while it cleared the scene.
