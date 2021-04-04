MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman in Maywood.
The incident was reported just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of E. 56th Street. It was there that deputies responded to a call of two gunshot victims.
When they arrived, they located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital where the woman died. A man was being treated for a wound to his torso.
No further information was available.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.