HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a complete list of winners of the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented Sunday evening in a televised virtual event:
Ensemble Cast in a Motion PictureREAD MORE: Updated LA County Travel Advisory Planned To Be Issued Monday
— “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Actor in a Leading Role
— Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Actress in a Leading Role
— Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Actor in a Supporting Role
— Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Actress in a Supporting Role
— Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
— “Wonder Woman 1984”
TELEVISION
Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series
— “The Crown”READ MORE: Outdoor Easter Services Held In Glendale Amid Pandemic
Actress in a Drama Series
— Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Actor in a Drama Series
— Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series
— “Schitt’s Creek”
Actress in a Comedy Series
— Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Actor in a Comedy Series
— Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
— Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
— Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama SeriesMORE NEWS: New LA Less-Restrictive Business Operating Guidelines Go Into Effect Monday For Restaurants, Salons, Bars
— “The Mandalorian”