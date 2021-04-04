CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a complete list of winners of the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented Sunday evening in a televised virtual event:

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

— “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Actor in a Leading Role

— Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Actress in a Leading Role

— Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Actor in a Supporting Role

— Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Actress in a Supporting Role

— Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

— “Wonder Woman 1984”

TELEVISION

Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series

— “The Crown”

Actress in a Drama Series

— Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Actor in a Drama Series

— Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series

— “Schitt’s Creek”

Actress in a Comedy Series

— Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor in a Comedy Series

— Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

— Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

— Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

— “The Mandalorian”