SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County moved into the state’s less restrictive COVID-19 orange tier last week, meaning new business operating guidelines go into effect Monday.
"I like to think we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It certainly feels like it," said Lisa Witkowski, the manager of Petit Trois Le Valley in Sherman Oaks, Sunday.
Places of worship, movie theaters, and restaurants will be able to increase indoor services to 50% capacity.
“Every seat counts for us,” said Kevin Zadoyan, owner of Tekila in Sherman Oaks. “Every seat we can occupy at our restaurant means a great deal for everyone: For our staff for our servers.”
Zadoyan said it's been a difficult year for business but like many others, he is optimistic about the future.
“That whole feeling of going back to normal dining indoors and being in a beautiful restaurant means a lot to everyone involved,” added Zadoyan.
The new guidelines also mean nail salons and other personal care services can operate at 75% capacity.
Gyms will be able to operate at 25% capacity indoors.
Bars that do not serve food will also be able to open again with only outdoor service between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.