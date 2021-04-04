EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Sunday in El Monte and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is assisting El Monte police in its investigation.
The shooting happened about 4:10 p.m. in the 9800 block of Rio Hondo Parkway, according to Deputy Eva Mendez.
The victim died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A motive for the shooting was unknown and authorities have no suspect information at this point.
Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
