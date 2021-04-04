ORANGE (CBSLA) — The man accused in a deadly mass shooting in Orange is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, stands accused of killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy, and critically wounding a fifth victim in a shooting rampage in an office complex in Orange.
On Friday, Gonzalez was charged with multiple murder and attempted murder charges, making him eligible for the death penalty. He also faces a special circumstance allegations.
Gonzalez was shot Wednesday by police in the courtyard of the building at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue and remains in critical condition.
Authorities identified the people killed in the attack as Luis Tovar, 50, who owned Unified Homes; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, and her brother, Matthew Farias, 9, according to the Associated Press.
A motive for the shootings has not been released.