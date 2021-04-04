CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen at Los Angeles International Airport.

Michael Sneed was seen last just after 2 a.m. at Terminal 4 of LAX. He was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, gray pants, and blue shoes. Sneed is in a wheelchair.

Sneed is 5’8 and weighs around 140 pounds. He wears glasses.

His family is very concerned for his well-being as he suffers from kidney failure.

Anyone with information about Sneed’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.