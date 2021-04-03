SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County on Saturday reported 248 new cases of coronavirus and seven additional deaths, officials said.
This marked an increase in daily case numbers from the two days prior which saw 90 and 81 new coronavirus cases.
However, there was a decrease in the number of countywide hospitalizations.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from 118 Friday to 109 on Saturday, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained at 23.
The totals in O.C. are now 251,102 cases and 4,768 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health
Care Agency.
Orange County on Wednesday officially moved into the orange tier under the state's reopening plan.
All residents there 16 and older, along with people all across the state of California on Thursday, will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine on April 15. Vaccines opened up to people 50 and above on April 1.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information on how to get a coronavirus test in O.C., visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing.
Vaccine distribution information can be found here.
