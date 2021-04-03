LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday reported 839 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths.
Hospitalizations were also on a slight decline with the number in L.A. County hospitals dropping from 596 Friday to 590, state figures showed. There were 158 patients in intensive care.
Saturday’s numbers brought the county’s totals to 1,221,605 cases and 23,274 deaths since the pandemic began.
L.A. County on Wednesday officially entered the orange tier, the next level, of the state’s reopening system.
