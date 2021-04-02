RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Health Center has been selected as one of the health centers around the country to receive official wooden White House Easter eggs this year.
With the cancellation of this year's White House Easter Egg Roll, normally held on the South Lawn, the White House still wanted to make sure children across the nation were able to take part in the fun.
So, the administration sent official wooden Easter eggs to community health centers across the country serving as vaccination sites in underserved communities.
The sites will share the eggs with frontline workers, volunteers and members of the community who get vaccinated to share with their children or other children in their lives.
Riverside County Health Center received a shipment of two boxes, each with 400 commemorative eggs.
The eggs can also be purchased online from the White House Historical Association.