WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Officers Friday shot at an allegedly armed woman at MacArthur Park, though it was not immediately clear if she was struck.
Very odd standoff on the island at MacArthur Park: LAPD responded to reports of a woman with a gun and on arrival, shots were fired by her and officers and the woman swam in the lake and is now at the island. No officers injured and appears the woman is ok too @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/gPPOEXWsoY
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) April 2, 2021
The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at about 2:56 p.m. to find the woman near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street in the Westlake District.
At some point, officers fired at the woman, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
There's been an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of 6th Street and Alvarado within LAPD's Rampart Division. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene, and we will provide more details as they become available.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2021
The woman then got into MacArthur Park Lake where she swam to an island and was seen walking back and forth with officers surrounding the lake.
No officers were injured and no other information was immediately available.