By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles Police Department, MacArthur Park, Police Shooting, Westlake District

WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Officers Friday shot at an allegedly armed woman at MacArthur Park, though it was not immediately clear if she was struck.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at about 2:56 p.m. to find the woman near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street in the Westlake District.

At some point, officers fired at the woman, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The woman then got into MacArthur Park Lake where she swam to an island and was seen walking back and forth with officers surrounding the lake.

No officers were injured and no other information was immediately available.