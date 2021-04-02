CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WESTLAKE DISTRICT

WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Officers Friday were in a standoff with a woman after reportedly exchanging gunfire with her at MacArthur Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at about 2:56 p.m. to find the woman near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street in the Westlake District.

At some point, the officers and the woman engaged in a shootout, though it did not immediately appear that anyone was injured in that shooting.

The woman then got into MacArthur Park Lake where she swam to an island and was seen walking back and forth with officers surrounding the lake.