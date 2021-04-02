WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Officers Friday were in a standoff with a woman after reportedly exchanging gunfire with her at MacArthur Park.
Very odd standoff on the island at MacArthur Park: LAPD responded to reports of a woman with a gun and on arrival, shots were fired by her and officers and the woman swam in the lake and is now at the island. No officers injured and appears the woman is ok too @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/gPPOEXWsoY
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) April 2, 2021
The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at about 2:56 p.m. to find the woman near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street in the Westlake District.
At some point, the officers and the woman engaged in a shootout, though it did not immediately appear that anyone was injured in that shooting.
At some point, the officers and the woman engaged in a shootout, though it did not immediately appear that anyone was injured in that shooting.
There's been an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of 6th Street and Alvarado within LAPD's Rampart Division. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene, and we will provide more details as they become available.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2021
The woman then got into MacArthur Park Lake where she swam to an island and was seen walking back and forth with officers surrounding the lake.