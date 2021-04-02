LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Friday released an updated health order allowing for loosened restrictions come Monday, as San Bernardino and Ventura counties prepared for a possible move to the state’s less-restrictive orange tier.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 692 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,220,849 cases and 23,235 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 29 people were over the age of 80, 21 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 18 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, three people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29. Long Beach added two deaths.

There were 634 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 26% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Thursday.

More than 4,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across L.A. County, with 1,323,686 people having received a second dose and 78,653 people receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,111,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.5% and the adjusted case rate was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

On Monday, a new Health Officer Order will go into effect that will allow bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve food to reopen outdoors, and businesses currently allowed to operate to increase indoor capacity. More information can be found on the county’s website.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 90 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 250,854 cases and 4,761 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 243,165 had recovered.

There were 118 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 23 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Thursday.

Nearly 527,500 people have been fully vaccinated, including 498,243 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 29,185 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,373,600 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.4%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.7% and the adjusted case rate was 2.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 119 newly confirmed cases and 26 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 294,736 cases and 4,362 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 287,836 had recovered.

There were 104 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 25 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Thursday.

Health officials reported 1,052,772 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 618,525 partially vaccinated and 338,682 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,735,800 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 177 newly confirmed cases and 63 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 291,199 cases and 4,099 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,932 had recovered.

There were 118 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 30 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — the same as reported Thursday.

Health officials reported 736,838 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 216,713 partially vaccinated and 265,817 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,718,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.7%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. If the numbers remain stable through Tuesday, the county will be eligible to move into the state’s less-restrictive orange tier.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,774 cases and 986 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,449 had recovered.

There were 24 coronavirus patients hospitalized, six of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Thursday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 439,095 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 284,708 first doses and 154,387 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,272,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.2%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. If the numbers remain stable through Tuesday, the county will be eligible to move into the state’s less-restrictive orange tier.

