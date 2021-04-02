ARCADIA (CBSLA) – After closing over a year ago, Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and Los Alamitos Race Course in Orange County will reopen to the public Friday.

For both racetracks, attendance will be limited to 20% capacity and fans must purchase tickets in advance, which will include assigned seats.

Under California public health guidelines for counties in the orange tier, only residents living within 120 miles of the venue can purchase tickets.

For Santa Anita, tickets must be purchased in “pods” of two, four or six seats. No individual tickets are being sold. However, the track will offer “bring your own seat” admission on the infield, with tickets available in quantities from one to six. For those tickets, attendees can bring their own lawn chairs, food and beverages — but no alcohol. All tickets must be purchased in advance, with no walk-up purchase permitted.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back our racing fans to Santa Anita, just in time for the Santa Anita Derby,” said Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s senior vice president and general manager. “It hasn’t been the same without the people who are so important to this sport. While the current restrictions are going to limit the size of the crowds, we are working hard to provide a memorable experience for our guests and to thank them for their support.”

Santa Anita closed to the public on March 27, 2021, but like other California racetracks it has continued to hold races without fans in attendance.

Los Alamitos, meanwhile, will reopen for live nighttime racing. Fans will be able to access the Vessels Club and mezzanine patio and terrace plus outdoor grandstand apron areas. Indoor wagering and seating facilities will remain closed until further notice.

