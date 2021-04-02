PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Two people were taken to an area hospital Friday night after a police following of a car theft suspect ended in a crash in Panorama City.
According to police, officers were in the process of attempting to pull over the driver when he drove through a red light and crashed into at least one other car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.
Following the crash, police said the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from police but was quickly taken into custody.