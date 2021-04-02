SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County continued to show encouraging COVID trends Friday, a day after setting a new record for vaccinations.

“Yesterday, we did 13,400 vaccine doses which was a new record,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said Friday afternoon. “We’re shooting for 14,000 today.”

Next week, the county is planning to temporarily close the Disneyland site for a couple of days due to a shortage in vaccines, Kim said.

Meanwhile Friday, county officials reported 90 new COVID cases and six additional fatalities.

The numbers brought the county’s total caseload to 250,854 and the death toll to 4,761. Some of the latest deaths logged occurred in early January.

The county’s seven-day average daily rate of new COVID-19 infections inched down slightly to 2.9 per 100,000 residents, and the testing-positivity rate remained at 1.6%. The health equity positivity rate — a measure of the testing rate in low-income, hard-hit communities — was 2.1%, according to Kim.

“The numbers look good — nothing too unusual,” he said.

Hospitalizations in Orange County also continued to decline. As of Friday, 118 people were hospitalized with the virus, down from 131 the day before.

The number of people in intensive care units inched up from 22 to 23.

The hospitalization numbers have not been this low since the Health Care Agency relaunched its website last May. Also, there are no more outbreaks — defined as two or more cases within the past two weeks — at the county’s nursing homes.

Mobile field units, which were erected during the holiday-fueled surge, have been closed at two hospitals. The hospital in Fountain Valley has converted its tented facility to a vaccination clinic.

Orange County officially moved into the orange tier of the state’s re-opening system on Wednesday, the same day officials opened their supersite at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)