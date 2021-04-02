LANCASTER (CBSLA) – One man has been arrested and two others remain at large in the killing of a woman during an attempted robbery at a Lancaster apartment complex last week.
On Wednesday, Jajuan Termell Welch-Arroyo surrendered to Los Angeles police in North Hollywood, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.
On the night of March 26, three men were involved in an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of 15th Street West.
When the suspects ran to their vehicle, 31-year-old resident Samantha Mena chased after them in an attempt to stop them. As they were trying to speed away, their vehicle ran over Mena, the sheriff’s department said.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Earlier this week, sheriff’s investigators released surveillance images of the three men wanted in the crime.
It’s unclear if detectives know the identities of the other two suspects.
Welch-Arroyo is being held without bail.