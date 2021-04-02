ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – A large house fire broke out in Alhambra Friday morning and forced surrounding homes to be evacuated.
The blaze was reported in the 600 block of South Electric Avenue sometime before 6 a.m.
Alhambra Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.
At one point, aerial footage from Sky2 showed a man being handcuffed at the scene. Alhambra police told CBSLA that the man had been trying to extinguish the fire, but when officers asked him to move, he became uncooperative, so they placed him in handcuffs and detained him.
Several nearby homes were evacuated as well.
There was no word of any injuries. The cause and circumstances of the fire were not confirmed.