LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People across the Southland and the globe wore blue Friday to #LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness for World Autism Awareness Day.

April is Autism Awareness Month which is used a time to shine a light on a developmental disorder that affects about one in every 54 children according to the CDC.

Children with autism can face a variety of challenges like difficulty communicating.

CBSLA is proud to be supporting the effort for a greater understanding and acceptance of autism.

Learn more about autism at autismspeaks.org.