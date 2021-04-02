LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People across the Southland and the globe wore blue Friday to #LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness for World Autism Awareness Day.
Join us today by wearing something blue to create a more inclusive place for people with autism.#LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness
April is Autism Awareness Month which is used a time to shine a light on a developmental disorder that affects about one in every 54 children according to the CDC.
Children with autism can face a variety of challenges like difficulty communicating.
Learn more about autism at autismspeaks.org.