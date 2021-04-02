LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amoeba Music, one of California’s most famous independent record establishments, reopened to much fanfare Thursday at its new location in Hollywood after being closed for more than year.

The line stretched around the block at the new store located at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Back in February, Amoeba Music announced that in the fall of 2020 it would be relocating its flagship Hollywood store from its original location at 6400 Sunset Blvd., to the new one at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

However, the coronavirus pandemic took hold just a month later and its store shuttered. Last April, Amoeba announced that it would not be reopening at its original location. It also launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to stay afloat.

Although the new store does not have an upstairs section, it is just as expansive.

“We’re still carrying everything that we had carried before, so we’re more than just a record store, the music, and movies, the posters, t-shirts, games, toys, lunchboxes, you name it,” Amoeba Music co-owner Jim Henderson said Thursday.

Amoeba opened its first store back in 1990 in Berkeley. It’s Hollywood store opened in 2001. It also has a a San Francisco location which opened in 1997.

The store’s hours are seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shopping line is on Argyle Avenue and the buy sell is on Hollywood Boulevard.