LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On the day California expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents age 50 and older, most local counties reported continued decreases in hospitalizations.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 757 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,220,246 cases and 23,189 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 12 people were over the age of 80, 25 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 13 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported one death.

There were 652 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Wednesday.

The county announced that it has administered more than 4 million vaccine doses to people across L.A. County, with 1,323,686 people having received a second dose. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 6,102,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.5% and the adjusted case rate was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 81 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 250,764 cases and 4,755 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 243,032 had recovered.

There were 131 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 22 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Wednesday.

Nearly 527,500 people have been fully vaccinated, including 498,243 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 29,185 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 3,355,700 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.5%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.7% and the adjusted case rate was 2.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 156 newly confirmed cases and 24 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 294,617 cases and 4,339 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 287,694 had recovered.

There were 109 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 30 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Wednesday.

Health officials reported 1,029,606 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 604,150 partially vaccinated and 332,091 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,721,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 68 newly confirmed cases and 25 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 291,022 cases and 4,036 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,817 had recovered.

There were 118 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 30 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Wednesday.

Health officials reported 718,463 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 209,686 partially vaccinated and 259,508 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,708,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.7%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 48 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,716 cases and 984 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,398 had recovered.

There were 28 coronavirus patients hospitalized, six of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight uptick from Wednesday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 418,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 273,490 first doses and 145,499 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,272,300 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.3%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

