LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting at a business park in the city of Orange that left four people dead – including a 9-year-old boy – was not a random act of violence, police said Thursday.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on the second floor of the office building at 202 West
Lincoln Avenue.
In addition to the four victims, another woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
In a media briefing Thursday, a police spokesperson said officers had a difficult time entering the business park because both gates had been locked from the inside.
They also confirmed that all the victims knew the suspect – identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez – through business or personal relationship.
The shooting happened at two business suites belonging to Unified Homes, a real estate business.
Gonzalez was also wounded in the shootout, but it’s unclear if he was shot by police or if the wounds were self-inflicted. He’s also hospitalized in critical condition.