SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A 50-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two months from Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Thursday.
Debbie Phipps, who authorities said has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen Feb. 7 in the 1500 block of Daffodil Avenue.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department she left the area "with either a wheelchair or walker, and was seen getting onto several local buses within Santa Clarita."
A month after her disappearance, LASD put out an alert in hopes that the public could help locate her.
The department did not initially release any additional details other than that she had been found.
