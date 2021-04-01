CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood, Los Angeles, Pursuit Crash

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A brief pursuit ended with a crash in Hollywood Thursday, tying up traffic.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. when a dark-colored BMW SUV being pursued was involved in a crash near the intersection of Franklin and Highland avenues.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

According to police, the vehicle was being pursued for having cold plates, meaning the license plates on the vehicle did not match the registration.

Authorities said all suspects were in custody.

