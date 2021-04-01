HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A brief pursuit ended with a crash in Hollywood Thursday, tying up traffic.
End of a very short pursuit in Hollywood: a black BMW SUV was "cold plated" (license plates didn't match the car). Only lasted a few seconds before the suspect crashed into several cars. Traffic is a mess as Franklin is closed from Highland to Orange
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. when a dark-colored BMW SUV being pursued was involved in a crash near the intersection of Franklin and Highland avenues.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
According to police, the vehicle was being pursued for having cold plates, meaning the license plates on the vehicle did not match the registration.
