CUDAHY (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Cudahy Wednesday night after allegedly attacking them.
The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. after deputies responded to a report that a man had assaulted a family member in the 5100 block of Live Oak Street.
According to the sheriff’s department, after deputies arrived, the suspect attacked one of them and tried to gouge his eyes while they were trying to disarm him.
During the struggle, a deputy opened fire on the suspect, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.
No deputies were seriously hurt. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed.
Sheriff’s homicide investigators were also called in to investigate.
Per protocol with any deputy-involved shooting, the LASD Internal Affairs Bureau and the L.A. County Office of the Inspector General will also investigate.