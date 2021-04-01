CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A driver was taken into custody Thursday after leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash in Hollywood.

According to police, the pursuit began at about 4:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Formosa Avenue after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department noticed the driver was stealing license plates off of other vehicles.

The driver then left the scene in a BMW SUV with alleged cold plates — license plates that do not match the vehicle. The driver then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Franklin and Highland avenues.

No injuries were reported, though the crash prompted the closure of Franklin Avenue between Highland Avenue and North Orange Drive.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

