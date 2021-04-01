SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A San Bernardino County man is facing a felony grand theft auto charge for allegedly stealing a fire engine, authorities said Thursday.
Mario Miguel Gomez, 44, of Crestline, was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after Cal Fire reported their fire engine was stolen near Cooley Street and Pedley Street, according to officials.
“The fire engine was momentarily unattended in front of a mechanic shop,” according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement.
Cal Fire crews assigned to the engine were not on a call for service at the time the engine was stolen, officials said.
Investigators say a Hispanic male adult – later identified as Gomez – was seen driving away in the fire engine.
Just after 10 a.m., the fire engine was spotted exiting the southbound 215 Freeway at University Avenue. Deputies and officers conducted a felony traffic stop and detained Gomez, who was the driver of the fire truck, authorities said.
Gomez was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center on suspicion of grand theft auto.
The fire engine was released to Cal Fire and did not have any reported damage.