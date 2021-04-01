LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federally-run large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site at California State University, Los Angeles will not shut down, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.
The vaccine supersite in East L.A. run by FEMA was slated to shutter April 11. However, Garcetti said Thursday that the city and state will take over operations of the site and keep it open.
“So we will take over those operations as a city, we couldn’t be more proud or more ready to get the job done,” Garcetti said Thursday at a news briefing in Baldwin Hills where California Gov. Gavin Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The site, which opened in mid-February, will have administered an estimated 300,000 doses over eight weeks by the time it changes hands, Garcetti said.
The site is the only federally-run vaccination site in Southern California. About 220 troops were deployed in from Fort Carson in Colorado to help administer vaccinations there.
It is one of just two in California that are part of a White House program to establish 100 federally-run vaccination sites nationwide in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s administration. The other site is operating at Oakland Coliseum.