COMPTON (CBSLA) — Fire crews Wednesday battled a major structure fire near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street in the Compton area that engulfed a pallet yard and destroyed three homes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it was assisting the Compton Fire Department with numerous resources in an effort to control the blaze as winds blew smoke into the neighborhoods around the yard.

By 5:45 p.m., the blaze had been upgraded to a four-alarm fire as a thick blanket of smoke covered the neighborhood behind the pallet yard.

According to Jonathan Matheny, a public information officer for L.A. County Fire, more than 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

“What we have in there is just a mess,” Matheny said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was working to evacuate residents from the neighborhoods adjacent to the blaze and urged people to stay away from the scene. Those displaced by the fire were told to go to Caldwell Street Elementary School.

Just after 6 p.m., LASD announced a list of road closures, including Long Beach Boulevard to Rosecrans Avenue, Alameda Street to Rosecrans Avenue, Rosecrans Avenue to Willowbrook Avenue, Alemeda Street to Compton Boulevard, Willowbrook Avenue to Elm Street and Willbrook Avenue to Spruce Street.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“They’ll be investigating quickly and effectively to try to find out what caused this blaze,” Matheny said. “Right now, it’s impossible to know.”