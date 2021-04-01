Bellinger Has Homer Negated, Rox Play Small Ball In 8-5 WinOn an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 Thursday.

Opening Day: Fans To Fill Angel Stadium For First Time In 18 MonthsIn what marks the Southland’s first major sporting event with fans in attendance in more than a year, the Los Angeles Angels will kick off the season against the Chicago White Sox Thursday night.

Final Four Analysis: Can Gonzaga Finish Off Its Perfect Season?The Bulldogs, 30-0, are looking to become the first team since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers to finish the season undefeated and win the national championship.