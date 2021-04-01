PALM DESERT (CBSLA) — A dog was rescued from a hot car in Palm Desert Thursday, but the way he was found was a new one for animal control officers.
The 3-year-old chihuahua was found in his crate, along with two frozen burritos and five drumstick-shaped ice cream cones, presumably in a failed attempt to keep the pup cool in the black Escalade.
Officers said the temperature inside the vehicle had reached about 104 degrees by the time the pup was rescued. The chihuahua was rescued from the vehicle, checked out by a vet and was in the care of Riverside County Department of Animal Services.
The owner was ticketed.