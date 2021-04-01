LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On the same day that all Californians age 50 and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom will himself be vaccinated Thursday in Baldwin Hills.
The 53-year-old Newsom will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will then hold a news briefing with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Beginning Thursday, everyone in California age 50 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19. In Los Angeles County alone, the new eligibility requirements will mean about 1.4 million more people will qualify.
Beginning April 15, everyone age 16 and older will be eligible.
The eligibility expansion comes as a large batch of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines were ruined by a subcontractor because it did not meet quality control standards, CBS News reported Thursday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS This Morning Thursday that about 15 million doses were ruined.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and was “aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May.”