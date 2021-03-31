LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A bystander said she was knocked to the ground by Los Angeles Police Department officers during a massive protest in Echo Park Thursday night, that led to 182 arrests, over the removal of a large-scale homeless encampment in the area.

“It was terrifying,” Becca Standt, 21, told CBSLA Wednesday. “I had no idea what was happening. It happened so quickly.”

Standt said she lives near Echo Park Lake and was watching protesters and police on Lemoyne Street last week when a group of officers came and shoved her.

“I fell backwards and smacked my head on concrete,” said Standt Wednesday. “I couldn’t hear anything and everything went pretty blurry.”

A friend took her to urgent care but it was closed. Standt said she started vomiting the next morning and was taken to the emergency room, where she learned she had a concussion.

Echo Park neighborhood council president, Zarinah Williams, was in the group of protesters that night and said she watched Standt get injured.

“I saw her go flying. People were knocked out of their shoes, people’s belongings were scattered everywhere,” said Williams. “That’s how quickly it happened.”

CBSLA reached out to LAPD for comment: officers said they are aware of the incident and there is a complaint investigation underway.