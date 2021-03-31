LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Wednesday reported more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, while San Bernardino reported it had surpassed 4,000 total coronavirus deaths.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 648 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 40 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 1,219,562 cases and 23,143 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 16 people were over the age of 80, 14 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, six people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and three people were between the ages of 30 and 49. Long Beach reported one death.

There were 638 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Tuesday.

The county announced that it had administered more than 4 million vaccine doses to people across L.A. County, with 1,323,686 people having received a second dose. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 6,092,000 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate was 1.6%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.5% and the adjusted case rate was 3.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 146 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 250,683 cases and 4,744 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 242,880 had recovered.

There were 141 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 26 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Tuesday.

Nearly 455,300 people have been fully vaccinated, including 432,787 using the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines and 22,691 using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 3,342,600 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 7.5%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.7% and the adjusted case rate was 2.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County health officials reported 269 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 294,461 cases and 4,315 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 287,535 had recovered.

There were 119 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 30 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Tuesday.

Health officials reported 1,008,477 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 592,990 partially vaccinated and 325,717 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 2,711,900 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.9%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.3% and the adjusted case rate was 4.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

San Bernardino County health officials reported 151 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 290,954 cases and 4,011 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 285,794 had recovered.

There were 124 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 34 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight upticks from Tuesday.

Health officials reported 704,986 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, with 204,434 partially vaccinated and 255,097 fully vaccinated. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for more than 2,700,900 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 2.1% and the adjusted case rate was 3.8 new cases per 100,000 residents.

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County health officials reported 47 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,668 cases and 981 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 78,343 had recovered.

There were 26 coronavirus patients hospitalized, eight of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease from Tuesday.

Ventura County reported it had administered 418,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 273,490 first doses and 145,499 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

With testing results available for nearly 1,267,400 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 6.3%. As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average was 1.8% and the adjusted case rate was 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

