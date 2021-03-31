VALENCIA (CBSLA) – Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to reopen Thursday, making it the first local theme park in Los Angeles and Orange Counties to open with rides after the pandemic shut down amusement parks for months.
The popular theme park announced that it will reopen to members and pass holders on April 1-2, and then to the general public on April 3.
Six Flags will take precautions to keep visitors safe while visiting the park. Guests and employees will of course be required to wear masks at all times and will get temperature screenings before entry into the park.
Since the closure of the theme park, the parking lot of Six Flags has been used as a coronavirus vaccination site. That site will continue on, Magic Mountain said.
Under the state’s guidelines, theme parks will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only. Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.