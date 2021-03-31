CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – A video of two Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies struggling to take a man into custody on suspicion of package theft has sparked a use-of-force investigation, officials said Wednesday.

The incident was caught on video around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near Jakes Way and Danielson Street, where Santa Clarita Valley Station deputies were dispatched after a reported package theft, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say when the deputies neared the location, they encountered a man walking with a package.

“The man told deputies the package did not belong to him. The deputies attempted to detain the man regarding a theft investigation,” a Sheriff’s Department statement said. “The man became uncooperative and a use of force occurred.”

Video shared on social media shows opens the man standing above a deputy on the ground before a second deputy pulls the man off by using a neck hold. The second deputy moves on top of the man and both deputies struggle to subdue him.

Nearly half a minute later, deputies appeared to gain control of the man before he kicks and temporarily breaks free of the deputies’ hold. The video ends shortly after a vehicle blocks the view.

The deputies and suspect received moderate injuries, but did not require hospitalization, authorities said.

According to officials, the man involved in the altercation was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier earlier in the day. A handgun was simulated in that robbery, investigators said.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the man told deputies “the package did not belong to him.”

“That’s a clue,” Villanueva added. “The deputies attempted to detain the man regarding a theft investigation, which sounds like a good idea, right?”

The postal carrier positively identified the suspect and he was booked at Santa Clarita Valley Station on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.