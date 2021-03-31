LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Clippers are planning to sign DeMarcus Cousins, according to multiple reports.

Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Clippers are signing the big man. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Clippers may sign him to a 10-day contract.

The 30-year-old Cousins was waived by the Houston Rockets in February and has been a free agent since.

With the Clippers, he would likely serve as the third-string center behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac.

Ever since tearing his Achilles in January of 2018, Cousins has struggled to regain the form than made him a four-time NBA All-Star.

He spent the first 6 ½ seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings, but has since bounced around to several teams, including stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and the Lakers.

However, he never suited up for the Lakers after tearing his ACL during a summer workout prior to the 2019-20 season.

He appeared in 25 games this year for the Rockets, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game.

In August of 2019, while with the Lakers, an arrest warrant was issued for Cousins out of Alabama after audio surfaced of him allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend. The charges were later dropped.