LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drug-maker, Pfizer, made a big announcement Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent protective in kids as young as 12-years-old.
Pfizer said it will ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in a few weeks, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this new and younger age group before the start of the next school year.
Preliminary data from the study of over 22,000 participants shows there were no cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated adolescents ages 12 to 15. Researchers also reported finding high levels of the virus-fighting antibodies.
Emma-Kate Stibler, 13, a teen from Tennesse, has been participating in Pfizer's vaccine trial since January.
“I did it to help get information and data on children vaccinated,” said Stibler. “Great to hear that now teens can get vaccinated sooner get closer to normal herd immunity “
Stibler said after the shots, she had mild symptoms like a sore arm and fever.
Her 11-year-old brother will participate in Moderna's COVID-19 children vaccine trial next month.
Pfizer has already started testing the next age group: 6 months old to 11 years of age.