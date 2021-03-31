ORANGE (CBSLA) — Six people were shot, including four fatally, at a business complex in Orange, local authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Orange Police Department, officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Glassell Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located multiple victims, including some who had died from their injuries.
According to police, an officer-involved shooting occurred at the scene, though it was not immediately clear if officers had opened fire or if they had been fired upon.
The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Orange P.D. said the “situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public.”
Rep. Katie Porter, whose district includes Orange County, said in a statement that she was "deeply saddened" by the reports.
“I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” she said. “My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”