LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s no secret Americans have consumed more alcohol during the pandemic – but which is their go-to drink?
Travel rewards company Upgraded Points used search engine data to determine which cocktail recipes people were looking up and found search interest for “cocktail recipes” in March of 2020 was nearly double what it was in March of 2019.
It turns out the Mimosa was the most popular drink in the highest number of states (6), while the next most popular cocktails were the Pina Colada, the Wine Cooler, the White Russian, the Margarita, and the Mojito (all in three states each).
In California, drinkers were searching for the Paloma, which includes tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda.